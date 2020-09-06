State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 33,417 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,417 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,346,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,106 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $31,887,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,188,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,859,000 after purchasing an additional 813,709 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,509,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,837,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,667,000 after buying an additional 551,000 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

In related news, Director Barry Alan Porter bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.09 per share, with a total value of $115,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,625.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HPP opened at $24.04 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $198.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 2.37%. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

