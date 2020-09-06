Blair William & Co. IL Purchases Shares of 18,428 Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 57,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cohu by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cohu by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cohu from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $16.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $144.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

