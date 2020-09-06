Blair William & Co. IL Buys New Position in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter worth $1,054,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Draftkings during the second quarter valued at $10,509,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Draftkings during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Draftkings in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Draftkings news, insider Jason Robins sold 548,862 shares of Draftkings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $21,295,845.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 758,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,412,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 796,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $30,898,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,614.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock worth $57,087,914.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Draftkings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Draftkings in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

DKNG opened at $37.00 on Friday. Draftkings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.32.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). As a group, equities analysts predict that Draftkings Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

