California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,079 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 584,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of EQT worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,606,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EQT by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,973,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,069,000 after buying an additional 3,554,443 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,579,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,445,000 after buying an additional 2,224,745 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,987,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after buying an additional 1,331,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $8,260,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EQT from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.97.

EQT stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. EQT Co. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $17.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). EQT had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.