Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,576,000 after buying an additional 920,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,971,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after buying an additional 554,596 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,403,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,460,000 after buying an additional 197,157 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 432,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 188,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $1,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

XHR stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.11 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

