Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 66.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 164.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 405.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total transaction of $1,998,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total transaction of $6,608,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,114 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $850.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $700.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.25.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $826.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.01, a current ratio of 14.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $804.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $692.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.83 and a beta of 1.05. CoStar Group Inc has a 52 week low of $500.24 and a 52 week high of $939.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.81%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.