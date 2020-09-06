MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKO) Trading Up 3.5%

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKO) shares were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.63 and last traded at $29.63. Approximately 357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.76.

