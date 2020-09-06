CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 20.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 11,720.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,285,000 after purchasing an additional 539,132 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 118.0% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 955,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,941,000 after purchasing an additional 517,041 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CoStar Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 660,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after purchasing an additional 224,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 30.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,339,000 after purchasing an additional 103,089 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 237.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,153,000 after purchasing an additional 97,136 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $826.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.01 and a current ratio of 14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $804.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $692.26. CoStar Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $939.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total transaction of $13,217,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total transaction of $6,608,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,114 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $700.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $850.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.25.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

