AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 46,125 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,125 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 365.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFC opened at $14.67 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

