Ajo LP Buys New Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Ajo LP purchased a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $723,456.00. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,636 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $47.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $58.32. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

