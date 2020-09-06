AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 42,372 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,372 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 211.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 15.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 17.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52. Ally Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

