American International Group Inc. Sells 2,387 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sensient Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $57.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.90 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.70%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

