AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $294,000 Position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Mongodb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Mongodb by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Mongodb by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Mongodb by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Mongodb by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.31.

Mongodb stock opened at $214.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. Mongodb Inc has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $258.05.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 132.70%. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 30,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $5,905,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,167 shares in the company, valued at $53,376,512.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,149 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $488,446.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,283,281.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,571 shares of company stock worth $21,693,799 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

