AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 13,400 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 89.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 40,217 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Invesco by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 312,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 30,479 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Invesco by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Invesco by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Invesco by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 104,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 37,836 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

IVZ stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

In related news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan bought 290,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,559.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Beshar bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,601.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

