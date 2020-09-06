Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,342 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,534,000 after acquiring an additional 142,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 42.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,282 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after buying an additional 606,886 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,124,000 after buying an additional 1,131,212 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,368,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,734,000 after buying an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

DFS opened at $57.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

