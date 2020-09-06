American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,238 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 50.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,140,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,177,000 after purchasing an additional 380,642 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,035.2% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 619,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,846,000 after buying an additional 564,659 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,194.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 206,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 190,115 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 83,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 452.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 451,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,559,000 after acquiring an additional 369,880 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.06. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $615,820.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel D. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.47.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

