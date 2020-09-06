Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Ingevity worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NGVT. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 64.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 35.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 157,808 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 57.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 28,873 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after buying an additional 34,722 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $59.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 2.28. Ingevity Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $94.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ingevity from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

