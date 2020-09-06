Ajo LP Makes New $352,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ajo LP bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,519 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 215.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network grew its stake in FedEx by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.24.

FedEx stock opened at $226.12 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $231.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $399,955.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.