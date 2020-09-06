American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,720 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.24% of PacWest Bancorp worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,033,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,201,000 after buying an additional 96,896 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 733.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,702,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,466 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,721,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,845,000 after purchasing an additional 567,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 130,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,179,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 495,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 90.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

