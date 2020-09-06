Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Eagle Materials worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXP. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $125,347.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $999,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cfra lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $97.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.83.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.01 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.