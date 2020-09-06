American International Group Inc. Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 291,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,458 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of nVent Electric worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 33.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,893,000 after purchasing an additional 369,378 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 26.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in nVent Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 383,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.43. nVent Electric PLC has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.07 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

