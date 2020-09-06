American International Group Inc. Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,565 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Synovus Financial worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Synovus Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 21.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 55.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 158,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 56,387 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

SNV opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $40.32.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $472.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.30 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.