American International Group Inc. Has $5.60 Million Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,156 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,941,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 182,575 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,851,000 after buying an additional 143,392 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 669,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,136,000 after buying an additional 141,563 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,580,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 808,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,954,000 after acquiring an additional 117,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Ingram acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $254,656.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 216,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,308,796.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,035 shares of company stock valued at $561,219. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

