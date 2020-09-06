Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,659 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 355,191 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Foot Locker worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Foot Locker by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,909 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Foot Locker by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,627 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $870,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

NYSE FL opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $47.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cfra lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.19.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.