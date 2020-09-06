American International Group Inc. Sells 282 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,160 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 32,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,932,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 97,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,634,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 429.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield acquired 355 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $281.47 per share, for a total transaction of $281,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.31.

NYSE:COO opened at $323.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. Cooper Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $365.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.11 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

