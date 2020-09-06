American International Group Inc. Sells 282 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,160 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 32,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,932,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 97,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,634,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 429.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield acquired 355 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $281.47 per share, for a total transaction of $281,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.31.

NYSE:COO opened at $323.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. Cooper Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $365.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.11 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in PacWest Bancorp
American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in PacWest Bancorp
Eagle Materials, Inc. Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.
Eagle Materials, Inc. Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.
American International Group Inc. Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric PLC
American International Group Inc. Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric PLC
American International Group Inc. Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp.
American International Group Inc. Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp.
American International Group Inc. Has $5.60 Million Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners
American International Group Inc. Has $5.60 Million Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners
Foot Locker, Inc. Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.
Foot Locker, Inc. Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report