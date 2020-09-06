American International Group Inc. Sells 4,590 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Clean Harbors worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,074,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,868,000 after purchasing an additional 52,444 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,604,000 after acquiring an additional 162,340 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 980,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,738,000 after buying an additional 190,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 953,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 786,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,390,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

In related news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $1,251,619.88. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 31,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $2,013,271.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,333,042 shares in the company, valued at $214,414,591.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,979 shares of company stock worth $5,332,017. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Clean Harbors Inc has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average of $59.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.75 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

