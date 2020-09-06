American International Group Inc. Has $6.14 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.53.

NYSE VMC opened at $125.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.53.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

