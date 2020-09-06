American International Group Inc. Has $6.30 Million Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,896 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masco by 61.2% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $2,641,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,940 shares of company stock worth $5,533,286 in the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

NYSE MAS opened at $56.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.29. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.10.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

