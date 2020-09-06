American International Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 91.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 759,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362,362 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Equitrans Midstream worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000.

NASDAQ ETRN opened at $9.96 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

