AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,384 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,801 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter.

FBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of FBC opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.71. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.17 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $60,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $207,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

