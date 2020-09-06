AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $294,000 in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 135,294 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 859 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $73,350.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,905.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,199 shares of company stock worth $285,999. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.05 and its 200-day moving average is $81.24. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $141.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

