AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,677 Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,677 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Select Medical in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical by 23.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 946.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Select Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

