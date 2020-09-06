Insider Selling: One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Major Shareholder Sells $74,925.00 in Stock

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 27,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $74,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OSS stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 million, a P/E ratio of 122.00 and a beta of 2.00. One Stop Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 832,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 116,207 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. One Stop Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

