Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 7,200 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 7,200 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $443,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,866.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $106,584.30.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $79,722.78.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 10,021 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $458,661.17.

On Monday, June 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 448 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $20,818.56.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 10,273 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $435,369.74.

Natera stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41. Natera Inc has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Natera by 120.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,876,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,662 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Natera by 37.1% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,347,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,941,000 after purchasing an additional 906,387 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Natera by 42.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,977,000 after purchasing an additional 870,916 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Natera by 359.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,320,000 after acquiring an additional 711,231 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at about $19,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

