AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 18,095 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 86.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,804 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,095 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.41.

NYSE FRC opened at $114.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $125.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.18 and a 200-day moving average of $104.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

