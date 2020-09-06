American International Group Inc. Buys 497 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 11.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,882,000 after acquiring an additional 814,839 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,193,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 26.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,907,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,202,000 after acquiring an additional 809,364 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 52.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,586,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,066,000 after acquiring an additional 60,174 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.64.

Shares of ETR opened at $97.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.02 and its 200-day moving average is $101.21. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

