AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,619,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,508,000 after acquiring an additional 223,515 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,753,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,508,000 after acquiring an additional 814,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 178,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

