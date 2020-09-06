AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 6,953 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,953 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBH. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 34.4% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 20,603,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,375 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 5,272.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,012,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 993,877 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 137.5% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,177,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,518,000 after acquiring an additional 681,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 110.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,059,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,276,000 after acquiring an additional 556,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3,218.3% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 476,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 462,080 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,672.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,500 shares of company stock worth $255,955. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $705.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.08 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

