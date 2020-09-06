AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $269,000 Stock Position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 12.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 524.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 112,945 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $1,016,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 40.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 16.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $41,618.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total value of $168,600.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,504.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,011 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $115.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 578.05, a P/E/G ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $243.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.91 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.