American International Group Inc. Buys 650 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 619,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter valued at $455,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter valued at $1,029,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 25,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 9.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $103.68 on Friday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $109.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.48.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $188,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at $551,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock worth $1,506,910. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AJG. BofA Securities downgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

