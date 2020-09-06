AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period.

GBT stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.93. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.56. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.32. Equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GBT shares. Raymond James started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $170,847.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,139. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $162,663.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,414 shares of company stock worth $2,493,047. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

