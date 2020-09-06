AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $266,000 in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 935 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in RingCentral by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,666,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth $14,251,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in RingCentral by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.69.

RingCentral stock opened at $266.45 on Friday. RingCentral Inc has a 52-week low of $120.03 and a 52-week high of $317.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.78 and a 200-day moving average of $253.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.95, for a total value of $585,402.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,029 shares in the company, valued at $21,892,550.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 49,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $14,436,468.43. Insiders sold 121,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,844,824 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

