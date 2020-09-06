Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Insider Sells $87,100.00 in Stock

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) insider Connie L. Chen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 291,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,142.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT opened at $7.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.40 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.74. Quotient Technology Inc has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $5.20 to $7.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,782,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,646,000 after acquiring an additional 263,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,733,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,267,000 after acquiring an additional 147,672 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,400,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,091 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,861,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,171,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,214,000 after acquiring an additional 343,725 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

