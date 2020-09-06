AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 9,566 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 88.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,566 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,746,469,000 after purchasing an additional 183,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,048,075,000 after acquiring an additional 88,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after acquiring an additional 501,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,576,312,000 after acquiring an additional 171,906 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after acquiring an additional 933,191 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.50.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $248.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.68. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

