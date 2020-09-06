14,100 Shares in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQH. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 114.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 103.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 75.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 36.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

EQH stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.44 and a beta of 1.71. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 180.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

