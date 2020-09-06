J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,175 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,222,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after buying an additional 50,948 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,163,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,747 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,671,000 after purchasing an additional 427,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,899,000 after purchasing an additional 51,088 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,216,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,372,000 after purchasing an additional 107,004 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.84.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $285,600.00. Also, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,740 shares of company stock worth $24,699,199. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $136.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.87. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $144.35.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

