AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,071 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 10,578 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 19.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 100.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 70.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $261,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,879.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $29,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,932,987.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IART stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,521.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $64.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $258.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.54 million. Integra Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

