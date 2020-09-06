AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 16,838 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,838 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,948,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 576.0% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,054,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,132,000 after buying an additional 898,896 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,306,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 561.1% during the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 357,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 135.1% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 409,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after buying an additional 235,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $38.27 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.18.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 57.28%. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,532,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 82,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,117,218.85. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,846.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. BidaskClub cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.