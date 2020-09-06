AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $306,000 in Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clarivate Analytics during the first quarter worth $42,222,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Clarivate Analytics by 725.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 64,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 2,449.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 92,406 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,274,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Analytics stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Clarivate Analytics PLC has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Clarivate Analytics had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate Analytics PLC will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clarivate Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

