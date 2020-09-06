Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.72% of Chart Industries worth $30,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 70.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 23.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 58.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 88.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Chart Industries stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $77.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

